Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $1,050.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $973.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,595.09, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

