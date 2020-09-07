Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $1,050.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $964.54.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $973.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,595.09, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
