SHIELD Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $474,838.86 and $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,195.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.03399439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.02212429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00469333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00781830 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00598462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.