ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.91 and its 200-day moving average is $370.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

