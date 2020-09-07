Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMICY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.