Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) vs. Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS) Critical Analysis

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Axis Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.25 $271.62 million $4.40 13.51 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.80 $323.47 million $2.52 19.50

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Selective Insurance Group and Axis Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Axis Capital 1 2 3 0 2.33

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Axis Capital has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41% Axis Capital -0.41% -1.85% -0.33%

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Axis Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.