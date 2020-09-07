Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,864. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $233.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

