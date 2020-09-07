Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lowered by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446,800 shares during the period. Seattle Genetics accounts for about 2.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.14% of Seattle Genetics worth $42,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,891. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average of $145.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,670 shares of company stock worth $30,083,839. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

