SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

