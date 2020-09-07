Scotiabank Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $24.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Interfor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.