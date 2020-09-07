Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,913. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

