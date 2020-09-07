Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,106,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after buying an additional 832,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 314.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $24,941,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.