Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $7,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,457,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

