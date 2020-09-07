SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SAMPO OYJ/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

