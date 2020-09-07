Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.58 per share, for a total transaction of $71,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

