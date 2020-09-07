Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.51 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.