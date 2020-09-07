Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.67. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

