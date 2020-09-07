Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Ryerson posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.00 million.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 49.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 63,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RYI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 155,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,112. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $216.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

