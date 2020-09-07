RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC cut RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

