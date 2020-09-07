ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.84. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

