Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DB. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth $2,681,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.