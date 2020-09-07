Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $35.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC opened at $30.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.