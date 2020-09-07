Royal Bank of Canada Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,015. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

