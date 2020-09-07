Royal Bank of Canada Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average of $312.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.