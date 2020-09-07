Royal Bank of Canada Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.61.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Thursday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.