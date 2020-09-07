Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $68.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $46.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

