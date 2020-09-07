Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 110 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Investec upgraded Barclays to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 106.88 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.86.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

