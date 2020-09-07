Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.12. Generac has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

