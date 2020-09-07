Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 39.7% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00021840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.06 or 0.05122483 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.