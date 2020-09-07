Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 848.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,191 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

RCKT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,905. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

