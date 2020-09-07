Robert W. Baird Boosts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $42.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Medallia stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $5,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,308.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

