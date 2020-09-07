RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $946.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RMR Group by 383.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RMR Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.