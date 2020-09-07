RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.