Reviewing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.38 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.42 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares currently has a consensus target price of $585.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.59%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.45% -0.62% -0.14% Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02%

Summary

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares beats Protective Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.