Reviewing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CZWI)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison County Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.96 $5.58 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.03 $9.46 million $0.96 7.24

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 12.41% 7.84% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

