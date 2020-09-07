Reviewing HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 8.48% 32.60% 20.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $2.02 billion 1.92 $266.87 million $1.78 14.61 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $1.21 billion 8.23 $101.04 million $0.42 95.19

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

