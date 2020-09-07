Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NYSE:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 2 6 19 0 2.63 Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus target price of $162.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Cango has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Profitability

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 13.22% 28.26% 13.80% Cango 18.58% 4.51% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $3.09 billion 5.99 $404.46 million $3.65 44.30 Cango $206.85 million 3.78 $56.15 million $0.37 13.95

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Cango on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

