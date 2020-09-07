Reviewing 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 21.68% 9.40% 1.19% Capstar Financial 16.58% 7.36% 0.94%

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. 1st Source pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Source and Capstar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

1st Source presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Source and Capstar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $384.01 million 2.31 $91.96 million $3.57 9.73 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 1.97 $22.42 million $1.31 7.95

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Source beats Capstar Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

