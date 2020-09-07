Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $5,103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $2,322,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 82.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 157,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $2,041,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

