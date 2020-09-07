Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 8,837 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.