Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 682,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

