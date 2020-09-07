Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.81. 240,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

