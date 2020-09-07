Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.95. 2,308,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

