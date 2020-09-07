Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 12,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $105.53. 1,061,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.