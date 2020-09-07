Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.52. 4,925,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

