Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 22.89% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

