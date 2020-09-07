Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 3.74% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

