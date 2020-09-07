Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,799. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

