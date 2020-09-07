Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 6.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. 63,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,220. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

