Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 82,803 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.82. 813,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

