Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 71,030 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,944. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

